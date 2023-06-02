Scientists use 3D printing to create stronger titanium alloys

Scientists have used 3D printing to engineer a new class of titanium alloys that function better under tension. The result is materials that are stronger and less brittle.

This is according to a new press release by RMIT published on Thursday.

The researchers included members from RMIT University and the University of Sydney, in collaboration with Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence in Melbourne.

Lead researcher Distinguished Professor Ma Qian from RMIT told MIT that circular economy thinking was embedded in their new design from the very beginning.

“Reusing waste and low-quality materials has the potential to add economic value and reduce the high carbon footprint of the titanium industry,” said Qian from RMIT’s Centre for Additive Manufacturing in the School of Engineering.