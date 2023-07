The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a powerful space observatory, has unveiled a stunning 3D depiction of 5,000 galaxies that provides a view into the vast cosmic expanse.

The epic visualization takes viewers back in time to just after the Big Bang.

This scientific visualization of galaxies was generated as part of the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (CEERS) survey.

Captured in unprecedented details

The initial CEERS data release depicts Webb's exploration of the region known as the Extended Groth Strip.

This stip lies between the constellations Ursa Major and Boötes. Although this area contains up to 100,000 galaxies, the visualization captures only 5,000 of them.