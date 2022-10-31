Harvard professor says there could be as many as 4 quintillion alien spacecraft flying near Earth

Now, in a new study that has yet to be peer-reviewed, Loeb and co-author Carson Ezell, also a Harvard astronomer, set out to predict how many other similar objects to 'Oumuamua might be out there.

They came to the mind-blowing conclusion that there could be as many as 4,000,000,000,000,000,000 (or four quintillion) in our solar system.

How do Loeb and Ezell define 'Oumumua-like objects?

It's important to note Loeb and Ezell aren't claiming there are four quintillion alien spacecraft flying near Earth. Loeb didn't categorically claim 'Oumuamua was a spacecraft. Instead, he stated that we should be open to the possibility.

What Loeb and Ezell did calculate is an estimate for the number of possible alien spacecraft and other artificial objects flying in our region of the Milky Way — the title of the two scientists' study is "The Inferred Abundance of Interstellar Objects of Technological Origin."

In the paper, they wrote that "one can use recent rates of detection of interstellar objects and known capabilities to estimate the density of similar objects in the solar neighborhood."

They based their calculations on the four interstellar objects that have so far been observed. These are 'Oumuamua, two interstellar meteors called CNEOS 2014-01-08 and CNEOS 2017-03-09, and the interstellar comet Borisov. The two Harvard scientists also factored in our limited capacity for observing the far reaches of our solar system.