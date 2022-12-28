All you need to know about 4 types of clouds

Where one kid (or adult!) may stare at clouds trying to figure out which animal they resemble, someone else may try to assess whether they'll bring rain. Many of us don't know much about clouds, despite them being almost constantly above our heads.

Different varieties and types of clouds are categorized according to their shapes and height in the troposphere. In this article, Interesting Engineering (IE) discusses the various types of clouds, including how they differ.

Categories of Clouds

Did you know that an actual cloud atlas exists? That's right, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) maintains one which categorizes clouds into genera, species, and varieties. Most clouds can be distinguished based on how high they hover in the troposphere.

In case you don't know what the troposphere is, it's the lowest part of the atmosphere, rising from the Earth's surface to an average height of 13 kilometers.

Clouds are found in Earth's troposphere Designer_things/iStock

While alternative methods for categorizing clouds according to their distinct characteristics exist, IE summarizes four types of clouds, encompassing more than 10 typical forms of clouds.

The elements of this classification system are described using the following cloud roots: Cirro-: curl of hair, high; Alto-: mid; Strato-: a layer; Nimbo-: rain, or precipitation; Cumulo-: a heap.

High clouds

Clouds occurring at or above an altitude of 20,000 feet are classified as high clouds. The temperatures at these heights are below freezing point (less than zero degrees celsius). As a result, the water moisture in high clouds is in the form of supercooled water droplets or ice crystals.

High clouds are divided into three sub-types:

Left to right: Cirrus, Cirrostratus, Cirrocumulus skhoward/SL_Phot ography/sanchairat/iSt ock

Cirrus

Cirrus clouds are thin, feathery, wispy, and hair-like. These clouds are mostly comprised of ice crystals. The wind currents twist and spread these ice crystals into delicate strands. Due to this, when you look at these clouds from below, they appear to have no structure.

Cirrostratus

Cirrostratus clouds are delicate, white clouds. These clouds appear like a veil covering the entire sky. These clouds are common in winter, often predicting rain or snow within 24 hours. They often produce a halo around the Sun or the Moon, making the environment somewhat 'mysterious-looking.' They form as a result of slowly rising air, and are usually generated at the forefront of frontal weather systems.