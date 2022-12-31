4 ways to break bread during this holiday season without gaining weight

A more recent study looked at Christmas weight gain in about 1,000 participants of a weight loss trial in the UK, Denmark, and Portugal. They found weight increased, on average, by 1.35% in December. The participants’ weight then decreased between January and March but stayed 0.35% higher than the pre-Christmas weight. These findings suggest that it’s a good idea to adopt some changes during the holidays to help avoid weight gain in the long run.

Here are four tips:

1. Eat mindfully

Mindful eating is eating slowly, without distractions like a phone or TV. It involves engaging all of your senses by noticing the way the food looks, smells, and tastes, and recognizing physical hunger and satiety (fullness) cues.

It takes your brain up to 20 minutes to recognize that you’re full. By slowing down when we eat, mindful eating helps prevent eating beyond the point of fullness – or even to the point of discomfort.

If you do end up eating more than your fill at a meal over the holidays, don’t worry about it. You aren’t going to have long-term weight gain from just a couple of big meals. Worry less about these couple of meals and instead focus on long-term eating habits.

2. Avoid eating ultra-processed foods

These are pre-packaged foods and beverages that tend to have more than five ingredients, some of which you may struggle to pronounce. Many so-called diet foods such as flavored low-fat yogurts and high-protein meal-replacement bars fall into this category. Ultra-processed foods are made to make it hard for us to control how much we eat.