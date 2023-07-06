Newly built camera captures images of a photon 400-times better than ever before

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Boulder, Colorado, have built a superconducting nanowire single-photon detector (SNSPD) that can capture images at a resolution of 400,000 pixels. This is sufficient to capture the image of a single photon, Phys.org reported.

Photons are the basic unit of light and have no mass or charge. Even microwaves, infrared light, and X-rays are made up of photons. All that we know about the universe today is because of photons that have traveled at speeds of 186,000 miles per second through space and reached us.

Photons also play an important role in Einstein's theory of relativity, for without them, we would not know the importance of the speed of light or have an understanding of the time and space interaction it produces. Studying photons opened up the field of quantum particles, and we have been able to measure energy at a quantum scale.