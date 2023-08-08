45,000-year-old pelvic bone indicates unknown human lineage

About 42,000 years ago, Neanderthals began to disappear, and the first anatomically modern human (AMHs) groups started to expand in Western Europe. This can be seen in the well-preserved layers of the Grotte du Renne cave in France.

But now a team of French anthropologists is saying that between those eras, there existed another period when Neanderthals and AMHs may have coexisted.

While excavating the cave, researchers found an iliac bone, the largest and uppermost bone of the hip. Their analysis indicated that the bone belonged to an infant from a previously unknown lineage of Homo sapiens.

Scholars divided

Over the years, anthropologists and archaeologists have found numerous artifacts and hominid remains in the cave, which has layers of historical relevance.