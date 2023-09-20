455-million-year-old fossil fills gap in skull evolution

455-million-year-old fossil fills gap in skull evolutionThis fossil “fills a gap currently spanning 100 million years in the evolutionary history of the vertebrate skull.”Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 20, 2023 10:00 AM ESTCreated: Sep 20, 2023 10:00 AM ESTscienceEriptychius Fossil embedded in a rock.Field Museum of Natural History and Ivan Samson. Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Fossils dating back millions of years serve as crucial pieces of evidence in the study of evolution. They offer physical records of life's history, aiding our understanding of how ancient life forms underwent changes and adapted over time.A study of an ancient fish fossil has provided fresh insights into the evolution of vertebrates’ skulls. The 455-million-year-old skull fossil belonged to a jawless fish called Eriptychius americanus.A team of researchers from the University of Birmingham, Naturalis Biodiversity Centre in Leiden, and the Natural History Museum led the examination of the fossilized skull unearthed from the Harding Sandstone of Colorado in the 1940s. The fossil is housed in the Field Museum of Natural History, Chicago. See Also Related 520-million-year-old animal fossil fills gaps in evolution 182 million-year-old fish fossil reveals its cause of death World's oldest heart is discovered in a 380-million-year-old fossilized fish The skull is found to be utterly distinct as compared to other recorded fish fossils. As per the official release, this fossil “fills a gap currently spanning 100 million years in the evolutionary history of the vertebrate skull.”Eriptychius FossilField Museum of Natural History and Ivan Samson. 3D reconstruction of this unique skullJawless fish from the Ordovician era stand as some of the earliest recognized vertebrates in the fossil record. While they had cartilage internal skeletons, there is a scarcity of well-preserved and described remains, leaving experts with limited knowledge of their anatomical features. In this study, the scientists used an X-ray method called computed tomography, or CT scanning, to analyze the finely preserved details in the skull meticulously. Researchers created a detailed 3D model of Eriptychius' skull using this technology.The statement highlights that this is the first time such an extensive recreation of the skull has been carried out since its discovery.Image showing fossil and 3D image.Field Museum of Natural History, Richard Dearden and Ivan Samson “On the face of it, Eriptychius is not the most beautiful of fossils. However, by using modern imaging techniques, we were able to show that it preserves something unique: the oldest three-dimensional preserved vertebrate head in the fossil record. This fills a major gap in our understanding of the evolution of the skull of all vertebrates, ultimately including humans,” said Dr. Richard Dearden, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Palaeobiology at Naturalis Biodiversity Center and lead author of this new study. The brain of this ancient fish displayed "separated, independent cartilages." And not the “solid bone or cartilage structure of jawless and jawed fish” prevalent among the species that arrived later. While succeeding species fossils exhibited a complete encasing cartilaginous structure surrounding the brain. These new findings suggest that Eriptychius may have been the first to develop mechanisms to separate the brain from other sections of the skull.“These are tremendously exciting results that may reveal the early evolutionary history of how primitive vertebrates protected their brains. Eriptychius americanus appears to be the first evidence for a series of cartilages separating the brain from the rest of the head. This study emphasizes the importance of museum collections and the application of new techniques in studying them,” said Dr. Ivan Sansom, senior Lecturer in Palaeobiology at the University of Birmingham and senior author of the paper, in an official release.The study of Ordovician-era jawless fish fossils is considered highly integral to decoding the early phases of vertebrate evolution and the transition from jawless fish to jawed vertebrates. And this new study has provided remarkable further evolutionary details. The findings have been published in the journal Nature. Study abstract:The neurocranium is an integral part of the vertebrate head, itself a major evolutionary innovation1,2. However, its early history remains poorly understood, with great dissimilarity in form between the two living vertebrate groups: gnathostomes ( jawed vertebrates) and cyclostomes (hagfishes and lampreys)2,3. The 100 Myr gap separating the Cambrian appearance of vertebrates4–6 from the earliest three-dimensionally preserved vertebrate neurocrania7 further obscures the origins of modern states. Here we use computed tomography to describe the cranial anatomy of an Ordovician stem-group gnathostome: Eriptychius americanus from the Harding Sandstone of Colorado, USA8. A fossilized head of Eriptychius preserves a symmetrical set of cartilages that we interpret as the preorbital neurocranium, enclosing the fronts of laterally placed orbits, terminally located mouth, olfactory bulbs and pineal organ. This suggests that, in the earliest gnathostomes, the neurocranium filled out the space between the dermal skeleton and brain, like in galeaspids, osteostracans and placoderms and unlike in cyclostomes2. However, these cartilages are not fused into a single neurocranial unit, suggesting that this is a derived gnathostome trait. 