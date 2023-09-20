455-million-year-old fossil fills gap in skull evolution

Fossils dating back millions of years serve as crucial pieces of evidence in the study of evolution. They offer physical records of life's history, aiding our understanding of how ancient life forms underwent changes and adapted over time.

A study of an ancient fish fossil has provided fresh insights into the evolution of vertebrates’ skulls.

The 455-million-year-old skull fossil belonged to a jawless fish called Eriptychius americanus.

A team of researchers from the University of Birmingham, Naturalis Biodiversity Centre in Leiden, and the Natural History Museum led the examination of the fossilized skull unearthed from the Harding Sandstone of Colorado in the 1940s. The fossil is housed in the Field Museum of Natural History, Chicago.