4.6-billion-year-old space rock sheds light on early cosmos

In May 2020, a team of meteor hunters found a chunk of meteorite, now called Erg Chech 002, in Algeria's Erg Chech region of the Sahara Desert.

Initial analysis showed that it is approximately 4.6 billion years old, meaning it was formed during the first million years of our solar system. As such, it is the oldest known meteor of volcanic origin.

Now, scientists have investigated the space rock in more detail, gleaning information about the early evolution of our solar system. They detailed their findings in a new paper published in the journal Nature Communications.

Analyzing an ancient space rock

The new analysis, which builds on previously published data, shows that Aluminium-26 (26Al), a radioactive isotope present within the meteorite when it formed, was spread unevenly throughout the Solar System.