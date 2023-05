An unexpected fossil site containing unusually well-preserved marine specimens has been discovered at Castle Bank in Wales.

This one-of-a-kind fossil site provides an intriguing glimpse of marine life on Earth that existed during the Cambrian period (542-485 million years ago). This part of Wales was covered in ocean million years ago, where myriad, tiny marine life forms thrived.

This site has preserved a plethora of marine fossils, some of which belong to unidentified species with small bodies (only 1-3 mm long). That's why the team, led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, dubbed it "Marine Dwarf World."