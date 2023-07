Ancient fish communities that thrived in the twilight zone were likely sensitive to warm ocean temperatures, as per a new study.

A team of researchers analyzed a 460,000-year fish fossil record from the warmest area in the Pacific Ocean, called the Pacific Warm Pool.

The findings indicate that twilight zone fish may have encountered warm temperature tipping thresholds, which, when exceeded, resulted in diminishing species as well as their populations.

This thousand-year-old situation might have implications for current fish communities residing in the mesopelagic zone (twilight zone). These marine creatures that live in the Pacific Warm Pool and other comparable locations may be vulnerable to rising ocean temperatures caused by cascading climate change.