Paleontologists have made a remarkable discovery of a 465-million-year-old fossil trilobite that retains evidence about the final meal consumed by this marine creature before its death.

These ancient marine arthropods derived their name from their tough exoskeleton, characterized by its three lobes.

In this new study, researchers from Uppsala University describe the well-preserved stomach contents within a fossil belonging to Bohemolichas incola.

The researchers were able to deduce this creature's eating patterns from the fossilized specimen.

“The described specimen of Bohemolichas provides by far the most detailed source of information to date concerning the diet and the feeding mode of trilobites,” mentioned the research paper.