Introduction

Quantum computing is a revolutionary technology already making waves in many industries, such as drug discovery, cryptography, finance, and logistics. It works by exploiting quantum mechanical phenomena to perform complex computations in a fraction of the time classical computers require. Two main quantum mechanical phenomena drive quantum computers' speed and computational prowess--superposition and entanglement.

Unlike classical computers, which operate on binary bits (0 and 1), quantum computers operate on quantum bits or qubits. Qubits can exist in a state of superposition. This means that any qubit has some probability of being measured simultaneously in the 0 and 1 states, exponentially increasing the computational power of quantum computers.