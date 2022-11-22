The 5 mass extinctions that have struck planet Earth. Here’s all you need to know

Mass extinction is the term scientists use to describe the end of more than 75 percent of the world's species in a relatively short span of time. This is as opposed to Earth's 'normal' background extinction rate, which is thought to be between 0.1 and 1 species per 10,000 species per 100 years.

Over the course of our planet's history, it is estimated that more than 99 percent of all species that have evolved on Earth have vanished. Since you're reading this, you're a member of the less than one percent of species still alive- at least for now.

In total, our planet has experienced five mass extinctions in recorded history in the last 500 million years

Mass extinctions are those events that ultimately lead to an end of what geologists consider a period in geological time. In total, there have been at least five mass extinctions in the last 500 million years (and a number of smaller ones). The greatest of which occurred around 252 million years ago, known as the end-Permian mass extinction, eventually eliminating around 95 percent of all species, including most of the vertebrates.

Gradually, after each mass extinction, new species emerge to fill in the ecological niches left behind.

Mass extinctions were first categorized in 1982 at the University of Chicago by two quantitative paleontologists, Jack Sepkoski and David Raup.

Knowing that each mass extinction ultimately enabled Homo sapiens to thrive on this planet, let's go through all five. After all, it's the least we can do, right?

The Ordovician-Silurian mass extinction: 440 million years ago

The shallows of the ocean are left dry and barren as seen by the exposed Cameroceras shells PaleoEquii/Wikimedia Commons

Life on this planet began to spread and diversify about 3.7 billion years ago. During the Ordovician period (from about 485.4 million years ago to 443.8 Mya), the supercontinent Gondwana shifted towards the South Pole, resulting in much of it being submerged underwater. As such, this period is characterized by its diverse marine invertebrates.

Nevertheless, some 443 million years ago, the temperatures of the seas started to change. The result? Over 85 percent of all Ordovician species were eliminated. Still, it remains unknown as to what actually triggered the event.

One theory is that a cooling process was induced by the creation of the North American Appalachian Mountains. As the mountains' arose, their weathering removed carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from the atmosphere, creating an "icehouse" effect- the reverse of a greenhouse effect.

However, not all scientists agree on this. According to an alternative theory, toxic metals could have dispersed into seawater during oxygen depletion, wiping out marine wildlife. Other scientists believe that a supernova's gamma-ray shockwave sawed a massive hole in the ozone layer, enabling lethal ultraviolet radiation to destroy life below water. Or, the mass extinction could have been triggered by volcanism.

Brachiopod fossils diversified during the Silurian period weisschr/iStock

Surprisingly, sponges survived this catastrophe.

At the end of the Ordovician period, glacier formation took place on such a vast scale that it locked away high percentages of the world's water, dramatically lowering the sea levels globally. This 'freezing over' alone destroyed many habitats of marine species, terminating food chains and reducing reproductive success.