500-million-year-old 'star-like' mystery may never have been alive

Found in 1896 in the south of the United States, archaeologists named it Brooksella alternata, which later evolved to refer to any relic that resembled Brooksella (of which there are many).

Since they were named Brooksella moldings, these strange things have been going through a severe identity problem. Scientists have contended over the years that they are the remains of glass sponges, bulbous algae, or tunneling worms. On the other hand, some don't think these are "fossils" at all, describing them as gas bubbles.

Examples of Brooksella-like objects found in the southwestern US. Nolan et al.

In the latest research, high-resolution 3D imaging and chemical analysis have revealed Brooksella as a "pseudofossil." These are inorganic remnants, imprints, or markings that are commonly mistaken for real fossils. Pseudofossils have the ability to resemble living things by producing what appears to be intricate or well-organized structures.

While the previously-assumed ancestors lived on Earth throughout the middle Cambrian, no evidence of their production of star-shaped lobes was discovered. Experts' comparison of Brooksella to other concrete silica structures found in different Cambrian rock strata throughout the world was the only explanation that made sense.

"We did not find any difference between Brooksella and the concretions, other than Brooksella had lobes and the concretions did not," the researchers wrote.