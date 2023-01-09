50,000-year-old stone tools were made by monkeys, not ancient humans, discover experts

"Our study shows that the tools from Pedra Furada and other nearby sites in Brazil were nothing more than the product of capuchin monkeys breaking nuts and rocks some 50,000 years before the present," F. Agnolín, a researcher at the ‘Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences “Bernardino Rivadavia”’ (MACN-CONICET), and the Azara Foundation, said in a statement.

A capuchin monkey breaking open a nut with stone. MikeLane45/iStock

The tools could be some of the first evidence of human habitation in the Western Hemisphere

The work turned up stone shards made from quartzite and quartz cobbles that resembled simple stone tools. The oldest tools could be up to 50,000 years old and could be some of the first evidence of human habitation in the Western Hemisphere, reported Artnet news. However, the tools also bore an uncanny resemblance to the stone tools currently made by the capuchin monkeys at Brazil's Serra da Capivara National Park.

Agnolín and F. Agnolín compared the stone tools found in Pedra Furada, which are supposed to be from the first Americans and those that capuchin monkeys make today. "The result was surprising: there was no difference between the supposed human tools from 50,000 years ago and those produced by monkeys today," said A. Agnolín, a researcher at the Institute of Latin American Anthropology and Thought.

Not monkeying around

As per the study, the capuchin monkeys select rocks from rounded rock quarries and use them as a hammer together with a larger, flattened rock and an anvil to crack nuts. They also employ tools to dig and get food.

Intriguingly, the monkeys also hit one rock with another and then "lick the dust that is generated after the blows, possibly as a way to obtain minerals that are rare in their diet. The result is that the rocks used often break, generating rock fragments that are very similar to those produced by humans when carving stone tools," A. Agnolín explained.