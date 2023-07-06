'Odd-looking' 500-million-year-old sea creature is connected to humans

Scientists unveil a fascinating new fossil called Megasiphon thylakos, belonging to a group of strange marine creatures called tunicates, according to a study published in Nature Communications on July 6.

Early tunicates are the closest relatives to vertebrates, so studying them is crucial for understanding our evolutionary origins. The findings illuminate how M. thylakos tunicates were stationary adults that filtered water for feeding. Additionally, they likely underwent metamorphosis from tadpole-like larvae.

How did vertebrates go from stationary sea creatures to humans?

"This animal is as exciting a discovery as some of the stuff I found when hanging off a cliffside of a mountain or jumping out of a helicopter. It's just as cool," said lead author Karma Nanglu, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology at Harvard University, in a press release.