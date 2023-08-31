520-million-year-old animal fossil fills gaps in evolution

A team from the University of Leicester, Yunnan Key Laboratory for Palaeobiology and the Institute of Palaeontology at Yunnan University, Chengjiang Fossil Museum, and the Natural History Museum in London, have discovered a 520-million-year-old fossil animal named Kylinxia that was kept in pristine condition.

As such, they have successfully managed to reconstruct it and now hope that it can help fill the gaps in understanding the evolution of species of ancient animals known as arthropods.

This is according to a press release by the institutions published in Tuesday.

CT scanner

The researchers used a CT scanner to image the species and found that it had three eyes on its head and powerful limbs for catching prey.