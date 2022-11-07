550-million-year-old fossils just solved a centuries-old 'skeleton' mystery

"This really is a one-in-million discovery"

Around 550–520 million years ago, during the so-called Cambrian Explosion, the first animals to develop robust, hard skeletons suddenly appeared in the fossil record. Most of these early fossils are only hollow tubes ranging from a few millimeters to several centimeters in length.

It was only possible to determine what kind of animals generated these skeletons due to the preservation of their soft parts. Until now, no fossil allowed for the identification of these animals as members of one of the main groups of organisms that are still alive today.

"This really is a one-in-million discovery. These mysterious tubes are often found in groups of hundreds of individuals, but until now they have been regarded as 'problematic' fossils because we had no way of classifying them," said corresponding author Dr. Luke Parry, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Oxford, in a press release.

"Thanks to these extraordinary new specimens, a key piece of the evolutionary puzzle has been put firmly in place."

The study is the first to demonstrate that Gangtoucunia was an ancient jellyfish

Gangtoucunia diagram showing body parts. Luke Parry and Guangxu Zhang

These characteristics are only present in contemporary jellyfish, anemones, and their close cousins (known as cnidarians), which are soft-bodied animals rare in the fossil record. The research demonstrates that these primitive creatures were among the first to develop the hard skeletons that make up a large portion of the fossil record.

According to the researchers, Gangtoucunia looked similar to modern scyphozoan jellyfish polyps, with a rigid, tubular structure anchored to the underlying substrate. The tentacle mouth would have extended outside the tube but could have been retracted inside the tube to avoid predators.

The tube of Gangtoucunia was made of calcium phosphate. This hard material also makes up our own teeth and bones, unlike living jellyfish. Over time, it has become less common for animals use this material to construct their skeletons.