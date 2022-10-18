Saturn: 6 essential facts about the second-largest planet in the solar system

1. How many rings does Saturn have?

Saturn has seven large main rings named for a letter in the alphabet, following the order they were discovered. This means that ring A is not the one that is closest or farthest to the planet but the first one that was spotted. Starting at Saturn and moving outward, the order of the rings is D ring, C ring, B ring, A ring, F ring, G ring, and E ring.

In fact, the first three letters of the alphabet (A, B, and C) correspond to the brightest rings of Saturn, with ring A and ring B being the brightest, and B the thickest. Rings D, E, F, and G are fainter. Therefore, they are harder to see, which explains why they are also the ones that were discovered later.

Saturn diagram Wikimedia Commons/Kelvinsong

All the rings are relatively close to each other except for rings A and B, which are separated by a gap of approximately 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometers) in width called the Cassini Division.

Altogether, Saturn's rings extend to 175,000 miles (282,000 kilometers) out from the planet. Farther out, the much fainter Phoebe ring lies in the orbit of Saturn's moon Phoebe.

2. What are Saturn's rings made of?

When Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) observed Saturn’s rings with his telescope in 1610, he didn’t really know what they were and actually described them as “ears.” Dutch astronomer Christiaan Huygens (1629-1695), who was also an engineer, was able to see “a disk” surrounding Saturn with his enhanced, self-made telescope in 1655.

The planet Saturn stock photo. Dronandy/iStock

As other astronomers discovered the rest of the rings, one question arose: what were these rings made of? Here’s the most accepted answer: debris.

Saturn is a gas giant. As such, it has a lot of mass: 5.683 × 10^26 kg. That is 95 times the mass of Earth. Planets with a lot of mass have strong gravitational fields. Saturn is not an exception, so it has attracted a lot of objects, “trapping” all kinds of particles around itself —mostly dust and rocky and icy fragments from moons, asteroids, and comets that shattered when torn apart by Saturn’s gravitational pull.