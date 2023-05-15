Astronomers find 62 new moons of Saturn, bringing the total to 145

Saturn has reclaimed the title of "moon king" following the discovery of 62 new moons. In February 2023, the gas giant Jupiter surpassed Saturn when 12 new Jovian moons were discovered orbiting it, bringing the total to 95.

The ringed planet now has a total of 145 moons, as officially recognized by the International Astronomical Union. Saturn is the only planet in the solar system, with over 100 natural satellites orbiting it.

The new moons were discovered by collaborating institutes led by Edward Ashton, a postdoctoral fellow at the Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics.

How were the moons discovered?

The team used the "shift and stack" technique to look for smaller, fainter moons around Saturn that might have gone unnoticed in a single photo. This technique uses a series of images that shift at the same rate as the moon moves across the sky.