Meteor showers: 7 mesmerizing facts about one of the most stunning celestial events

Let's find out more about these incredible celestial events.

What is a meteor shower and how do they form?

A meteoroid is a space rock that could range in size from a dust grain to a small asteroid. Meteoroids that enter Earth’s atmosphere (or the atmosphere of another planet) and burn up to produce fireballs are called meteors.

What we see is a "shooting star." Although, that bright streak is not actually the rock, which is usually vaporized, but rather the glowing hot air around it as the hot rock zips through the atmosphere.

The size range of meteors is not set, but most are just millimeters in size. A meteoroid that survives its trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground is called a meteorite. Generally, less than 5 percent of the original object will make it down to the ground.

The glowing hot air that is being carried through the atmosphere, not the rock itself, is what is visible as that light streak. Although on most nights you can see several meteors an hour, sometimes this increases dramatically. This is referred to as a "meteor shower."

But why so many at one time?

Well, comets orbit the Sun in a similar manner to Earth and the other planets. The orbits of comets are typically very lopsided, in contrast to the relatively circular orbits of planets.

A comet releases a lot of dust and rock particles as a portion of its frozen surface melt off as the comet approaches the Sun. As the Sun's heat boils off more and more ice and debris, it spreads out throughout the comet's course, especially in the inner solar system (where we live). Then, when the Earth's orbit intersects that of the comet's debris trail, a meteor shower results as the Earth collides with the cometary debris.

While this sounds dramatic, it is not actually something to worry about.

Typically, meteoroids range in size from dust particles to small boulders. Large meteoroids rarely impact the surface because they largely burn up in our atmosphere.

However, there's a decent possibility you'll catch a stunning shooting star display in the middle of the night!

The bright streaks of a meteor shower can emerge anywhere in the sky, but their "tails" appear to return to the same region of the sky. The reason for this is that although every meteor is approaching us from the same direction, perspective causes them to appear to be farther apart as they move closer to Earth. It's similar to looking at two railroad tracks coming together from the middle of the tracks.

The constellation from which the meteors appear to originate is used to identify meteor showers. So, for instance, the annual Orionid Meteor Shower in October (which is linked to comet Halley) appears to have its origins close to the constellation Orion the Hunter.

Dust and particles perpetually bombard Earth from all directions. Additionally, astronomers can forecast estimates for how many meteors will strike Earth's atmosphere and from what direction during regularly scheduled "meteor showers."

Meteor shower in Arizona. Diane Kulpinski/iStock

Meteor showers can either be spectacular or a complete bust, depending on exactly where and when the path of particles lands in a particular year. A full moon's brightness can overpower a meteor shower's fainter meteors, while a new moon's gloomy sky is excellent for shooting star hunters.

The Moon can also have a big impact on a meteor shower's visibility.

Astronomers often refer to some larger meteors as "fireballs" or, if they explode in mid-flight, bolides. These can glow even brighter than Venus, are visible during the day, and can be heard up to 30 miles (48 km) away.

As they travel through the atmosphere, meteors can typically achieve speeds of up to 30,000 mph (48,280 kph) and temperatures of roughly 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,648 degrees Celsius).

Most meteors disintegrate in the air because they are so small; some of them are smaller than a grain of sand. While very small particles of meteoroids commonly fall on Earth, larger ones that make it through the atmosphere and land on the surface of the Earth, however, are relatively uncommon.

That being said, scientists estimate that approximately 48.5 tons (44,000 kilograms) of meteoritic material arrives on Earth every day, according to NASA.