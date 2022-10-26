Red Giants: 7 hot-to-handle facts about stars in the dying stages of their life

Even our own Sun is the child of one of these ex-stars. So, what exactly are they? Let's find out.

What is a red giant?

A red giant is a brilliant giant star with a low or intermediate mass (roughly 0.3 to 8 solar masses) that is in the late stage of a stellar lifecycle. The radius of these things is vast, and the surface temperature is generally between roughly 4,000 (2,204 degrees Celsius) and 5,800 degrees Fahrenheit (3,204 degrees Celsius), which is relatively cool because their energy is spread across a very large area.

Image of a red giant. Pr3t3nd3r/iStock

The red giant can range in color from yellow-white to reddish-orange and includes stars of spectral types K and M, occasionally G, as well as Class S stars and the majority of carbon stars.

The means by which red giants produce energy depends on where in the cycle they are but include: -

The majority of red giants are on the red-giant branch (RGB). These stars still fuse hydrogen into helium in a shell around an inert helium core.

Red-clump stars, located in a clustering of red giants, that use the triple-alpha mechanism to fuse helium into carbon in their cores are located in the cool part of the horizontal branch - a later stage of stellar evolution.

AGB stars, or asymptotic-giant-branch stars, are in a stage of stellar evolution undertaken by low to intermediate-mass stars. They have a degenerate carbon-oxygen core, a helium-burning shell, and a hydrogen-burning shell immediately beyond that.

Mira A is an old star, already shedding its outer layers into space. ESO/S/Wikimedia Commons

Because they are luminous and very abundant, red giants make up a large number of well-known bright stars. For example, Arcturus, a K0 RGB star, is 36 light-years away, whereas Gamma Crucis (also called Gacrux) is an M-class giant about 88 light-years away.

In something like five billion years, our own Sun will turn into a red giant, expand, and engulf the inner planets, possibly even Earth.

How do red giants form?

Red giant stars tend to form from main-sequence stars that have masses between 0.3 and 8 times that of our Sun. In these stars, hydrogen and helium predominate when a star first develops from a collapsing molecular cloud in the interstellar medium, with trace levels of "metals" present (in stellar structure, this simply refers to any element that is not hydrogen or helium, i.e., an atomic number greater than two).

Image showing the typical life cycle of a Sun-like star. ESO/M/Wikimedia Commons

All of these components are generally evenly distributed across the star. When the core reaches a temperature of a few million kelvin, temperatures are then high enough to start fusing hydrogen and achieve hydrostatic equilibrium (the balance between gravity and outward pressure). At this point, the star enters the main sequence. During the main sequence, stability is maintained by a balance between the stars' own gravity and the outwards pressure from the thermonuclear fusion processes taking place at the core.

The star slowly fuses the hydrogen in its core during the course of its main sequence life, and when almost all of the hydrogen has been fused, that state of equilibrium is lost, and the core begins to collapse. The time this takes varies, but the main-sequence lifespan of our Sun will be roughly 10 billion years. The lifespan of more massive stars is shorter than that of less massive stars because they burn more quickly.

Nuclear processes can no longer take place in the star's core as it runs out of hydrogen fuel, which causes the core to start contracting under the star's gravity.

As the core collapses, the shell of plasma surrounding the core becomes hot enough to begin fusing hydrogen. The extra heat from this causes the outer layers of the star to expand greatly.

Burning hydrogen in the shell results in what has been called the mirror principle; when the core within the shell contracts, the layers of the star outside the shell must expand. Because the star's surface has expanded, the energy at the surface is dissipated, and the star's surface cools.

The stage where the star is in the process of cooling and expanding is often called the subgiant stage. Once the star cools sufficiently it stops expanding, its luminosity begins to rise, and it starts to ascend the red-giant branch of the Hertzsprung-Russell (H-R) diagram.

Why do stars become red giants?

The star's mass determines the course of its evolution as it progresses down the red-giant branch. When the core of the Sun and other stars less massive than about two times our Sun becomes sufficiently dense, electron degeneracy pressure will stop them from further collapsing. Once the core has degenerated, it will continue to heat up until it reaches a temperature of about 108 K, which is hot enough to start the triple-alpha process of fusing helium to carbon, so-called because it involves three helium-4 isotopes or alpha particles.