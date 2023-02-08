7 types of rainbows: Nature's mesmerizing optical phenomena

What is a rainbow?

A rainbow is a natural optical phenomenon that occurs when light is refracted or bent as it passes through airborne water droplets. The light is broken up into its component wavelengths, creating a spectrum of colors that appears to form a circular arc in the sky.

Rainbows can be caused by various light sources, including sunlight, moonlight, and even streetlights, but the most common source is sunlight.

How are rainbows formed?

Firstly, let's understand two things; refraction gives you the colors of the rainbow, and reflection gives you its round shape.

When light is refracted or bent at an angle, as it passes through water droplets in the air, it is separated into its component wavelengths, as each is reflected at a different angle, creating a spectrum of colors. The amount the light bends depends on its wavelength. So, shorter wavelengths, such as blue and violet, are bent at a greater angle than the longer wavelengths, such as red. Thus, the spectrum is separated, producing a rainbow.

Why are rainbows curved?

Why a rainbow is curved relates to the second concept highlighted above; reflection. When sunlight hits an airborne water droplet, some of that light bounces back or is “reflected.”

As a result, when you see a rainbow, what you're truly seeing is light that has struck a droplet and returned to your eye. Normally, this is done at an angle of 40 to 42 degrees.

Say we draw sunlight rays reflecting at 42 degrees back to your eyes. In that case, those rays start to look like they form a circular arc in the sky.

Rainbow principles Cmglee/Wikimedia Commons

Still, all rainbows are actually full circles, with the antisolar point (the imaginary point exactly opposite the Sun) at the center of the circle. If you are standing on the ground, you can only see the light reflected by raindrops above the horizon. But on the off chance that you're on a plane or high on a mountain and a rainbow appears, you might be able to view it as a whole circle – not just a portion of it.