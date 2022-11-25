70,000 years of dietary changes revealed by world's oldest cooked leftovers

Significantly, the "findings are the first real indication of complex cooking – and thus of food culture – among Neanderthals," said Chris Hunt, a professor of cultural paleoecology at Liverpool John Moores University, who coordinated the excavation.

Neanderthals had a taste for "nutty" pancakes

A comparison of modern humans and neanderthals: The excavation locations Kabukcu et al

Using seeds collected from the caverns nearby, Hunt and his colleagues have even attempted to reproduce one of the recipes. "It made a sort of pancake-cum-flatbread, which was really very palatable – a sort of nutty taste," Hunt said.

The group also examined ancient burned food fragments found in southern Greece's Franchthi Cave. This region was inhabited by early modern people about 12,000 years ago, using a scanning electron microscope.

Direct evidence that both Neanderthals and early modern humans consumed plants- and meat

Artist's impression of Homo neanderthalensis Charles R. Knight (1874- 1953)/Wikimedia Commons

"We present evidence for the first time of soaking and pounding pulse seeds by both Neanderthals and early modern humans (Homo sapiens) at both sites and during both phases at Shanidar Cave," said Dr. Ceren Kabukcu, an archaeobotanist at the University of Liverpool, who led the study.

Additionally, the study adds to the growing body of evidence that early modern humans and Neanderthals consumed plants and meat. Pulses like lentils and wild mustard were frequently paired with wild grasses and nuts.

Contrary to most modern cooking practices, Neanderthals don't seem to have bashed their seeds to remove the outer layer, which largely removes the bitter-tasting components. This could imply that they sought to keep the natural flavors of the pulses.

A second study analyzing calcified plaque from 76 human samples dating from 31,000 BC to 2,200 BC

Ancient tooth plaque reveals tooth decline through the ages Andrea Quagliariello

A second of which published in Nature successfully retraced dietary shifts and dental health in Paleolithic, Neolithic, and Copper Age individuals by analyzing calcified plaque from 76 human samples dating from 31,000 BC to 2,200 BC, according to a recent study published in Nature.

Notably, the findings suggest that while Paleolithic humans tend to demonstrate signs of good oral health, Neolithic and Copper Age humans had higher rates of oral diseases like gum infections and cavities.