72 million-year-old fossils of new duck-billed dinosaur species discovered in Chile

The fossilized bones of a previously unknown herbivorous dinosaur have been discovered in Chile.

Gonkoken nanoi is the name given to the newly discovered species. The word Gonkoken is taken from the Tehuelche language of the Indigenous Aónikenk people. And it means "similar to a wild duck or a swan."

The discovery of the fossils

The Gonkoken was around four meters (13 feet) long and lived 72 million years ago in the extreme south of what is today Chilean Patagonia.

These slender-looking dinosaurs were quadrupedal, yet could switch to a bipedal stance to consume foliage at both height and ground level.

The fossil excavation work was undertaken by the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH). In 2013, researchers discovered yellowish bone pieces at the bottom of a hillside in Chile's Magallanes region's Ro de las Chinas Valley.