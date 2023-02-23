Scientists discover 720-foot-wide meteorite crater in French winery

But, the meteorite hypothesis proposed by some geologists in the 1950s was disapproved. Additionally, proprietors of the winery who believed the scientific claims that it could be the impact crater of a meteorite were also dismissed.

"Craters can form in many ways, and meteorite craters are indeed very rare. However, I found the various other interpretations of how this depression could have formed unconvincing from a geological perspective," Brenker said in a statement. He and his wife collected rock and soil from the area for analysis.

Upon examination, he established that the impact of an iron-nickel meteorite indeed once formed the crater.

A lower magnetic field confirmed the hypothesis

"The microanalysis showed that dark-colored layers in one of the shists, which usually simply comprise a larger percentage of mica, might be shock veins produced by the grinding and fracturing of the rock, which in turn could have been caused by an impact," explained Brenker. He also found evidence of breccia, which is angular rock debris held together by a kind of “cement,” that can also occur during a meteorite impact.

After an initial investigation, Brenker and his colleague Andreas Junge, Professor of Applied Geophysics at Goethe University Frankfurt, and a group of students went with him to Southern France to examine the crater in detail.