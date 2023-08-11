73 million-year-old fossil of a tiny mouse found in Alaska

A bunch of paleontologists were working at a remote site along the banks of the Colville River on Alaska's northern coast when they came across fossils of a tiny mouse belonging to the now-extinct family of mammals called Gypsonictopidae.

"I always like working at the ends of the Earth," said Jaelyn Eberle, leader of the team and professor at the University of Colorado Boulder. "You never know what you're going to find, but you know it's going to be new."

The site is part of the Prince Creek Formation and is so remote that the team had to travel about 75 miles by snowmobiles or a bush plane, according to a report by Phys.Org.