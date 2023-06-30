There's a 7% percent chance an ice giant planet is hiding in our solar system

Scientists have just calculated that there's a seven percent chance of another neighboring planet within our solar system, according to a new study published to the preprint server arXiv (yet to be peer-reviewed). Although the odds may appear slim, let's focus on the fact that they're not zero either.

This enigmatic world, the researchers speculate, would likely reside in the distant Oort cloud— a spherical region teeming with icy fragments and comets, spanning billions to trillions of miles from the sun.

Where could the ice giant planet be hiding?

Pluto's controversial reclassification as a dwarf planet, reducing our solar system's planet count from nine to eight, hasn't deterred astronomers from their quest for discovery.