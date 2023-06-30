There's a 7% percent chance an ice giant planet is hiding in our solar system

There's a 7% percent chance an ice giant planet is hiding in our solar systemCould it be you, Planet X?Sade Agard| Jun 30, 2023 08:33 AM ESTCreated: Jun 30, 2023 08:33 AM ESTscienceA frozen 'unknown' exoplanet lit by a nearby stardottedhippo/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Scientists have just calculated that there's a seven percent chance of another neighboring planet within our solar system, according to a new study published to the preprint server arXiv (yet to be peer-reviewed). Although the odds may appear slim, let's focus on the fact that they're not zero either.This enigmatic world, the researchers speculate, would likely reside in the distant Oort cloud— a spherical region teeming with icy fragments and comets, spanning billions to trillions of miles from the sun.Where could the ice giant planet be hiding?Pluto's controversial reclassification as a dwarf planet, reducing our solar system's planet count from nine to eight, hasn't deterred astronomers from their quest for discovery. See Also Related Unravelling colliding black holes just got a boost, thanks to simulation tools NASA will use ChatGPT-like AI to allow its lunar Gateway station to 'talk' Deepsea magnetic bacteria offer clues to 3.5 billion-year-old Mars Drawing inspiration from Percival Lowell's relentless pursuit in 1906, a segment of the scientific community remains committed to the existence of a colossal planet, nicknamed "Planet X," lurking beyond Neptune's domain.Now, in this latest study, an international team simulated the unstable celestial mechanics of the early solar system, proposing there could be an icy giant situated much farther away than Lowell could have predicted."It's completely plausible for our solar system to have captured such an Oort cloud planet," co-author Nathan Kaib, told Popular Science."These hidden strangers are "a class of planets that should definitely exist but have received relatively little attention," emphasized Kaib, who is an astronomer at the Planetary Science Institute. According to the study, giant planets like Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune form twin siblings. However, their powerful gravity leads to turbulent interactions, destabilizing the young solar system. Occasionally, a planet gets ejected from the system or pushed to the outer regions, resulting in peculiar orbital characteristics that trace its journey."The survivor planets have eccentric orbits, which are like the scars from their violent pasts," said lead author Sean Raymond, a researcher at the University of Bordeaux's Astrophysics Laboratory. Raymond explained that an exiled Oort cloud planet would be distant from its star and have an elongated orbit resembling a comet's ellipse, unlike Earth's nearly circular path. Due to the vast distance, detecting such a planet is highly challenging, as it would be faint. Could the ice giant be Planet X?Intriguingly, Raymond and his team explained that the Oort cloud planet could not be the 'Planet X' pursued by Lowell."The Oort cloud planets in our simulations would be much more distant than the proposed Planet Nine orbit—at least 10 times further away," highlighted Kaib. "Our simulations cannot place planets on Planet-Nine-like orbits."Did you notice Kaib's use of the term' planets,' implying the presence of multiple hidden celestial bodies? At the least, these findings emphasize the vast untapped potential for discovery within our own solar system.The complete study was published in Arxiv and can be found here.Study abstract: Dynamical instabilities among giant planets are thought to be nearly ubiquitous, and culminate in the ejection of one or more planets into interstellar space. Here we perform N-body simulations of dynamical instabilities while accounting for torques from the galactic tidal field. We find that a fraction of planets that would otherwise have been ejected are instead trapped on very wide orbits analogous to those of Oort cloud comets. The fraction of ejected planets that are trapped ranges from 1-10%, depending on the initial planetary mass distribution. The local galactic density has a modest effect on the trapping efficiency and the orbital radii of trapped planets. The majority of Oort cloud planets survive for Gyr timescales. Taking into account the demographics of exoplanets, we estimate that one in every 200-3000 stars could host an Oort cloud planet. This value is likely an overestimate, as we do not account for instabilities that take place at early enough times to be affected by their host stars' birth cluster, or planet stripping from passing stars. If the Solar System's dynamical instability happened after birth cluster dissolution, there is a ∼7% chance that an ice giant was captured in the Sun's Oort cloud.HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 'Debris field' just discovered in search area for missing Titan SubChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into space300 million cigarette butts and counting: Indian company converts them into beautiful productsEngineer who built Cordless Tesla teases what's coming up nextSmart automation and AI, enhancing battery manufacturing in the USHow this architect is building stunning office spaces while reducing carbon footprintsMissing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the TitanTitanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayWorld's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' enginesEngineers harness the power of flash joule tech for stronger, greener concrete Job Board