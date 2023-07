GPS proves invaluable whenever we find ourselves disoriented in any location on Earth. This system, known as the Global Positioning System, utilizes a network of satellites to accurately determine our exact position in real-time.

As humanity gears up to invest more time on the Moon, certain experts are contemplating the potential use of a comparable technology to aid future explorers in navigating the lunar surface.

ELTE (Eötvös Loránd University) has been conducting research on navigation methodologies that could be implemented in forthcoming GPS systems on the Moon.

As per their official statement, they are considering a potential approach for developing a precise lunar GPS system, which draws upon an 800-year-old mathematical technique created by the Italian mathematician Leonardo Fibonacci.