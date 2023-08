In a new study combining ancient DNA with modern tech, researchers reveal more about a Medieval sword unearthed in 2021, according to a recent paper published in Atiqot.

Covered in seashells and sand, this sword, discovered near Israel's Carmel coast at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, is now thought to have been dropped by a Crusader during a battle 800 to 900 years ago.

The Crusader's sword

The sword's unearthing in 2021 by divers Raffi Bahalul, Shlomi Katzin, and Dr. Ehud Galili attracted global attention, with numerous media outlets reporting on the discovery.

However, it was encrusted in a dense marine concretion composed of sand and shells, rendering its extraction without harm a challenging endeavor.