A 10-terabyte image reveals over 3 billion uncharted Milky Way objects

A massive Milky Way survey

The impressive new image covers 13,000 times the area of the full moon viewed from Earth and contains an immense number of newly-discovered stars, nebulae, and other space objects.

"We simply pointed at a region with an extraordinarily high density of stars and were careful about identifying sources that appear nearly on top of each other," explained Andrew Saydjari, a graduate student at Harvard University and lead author of a paper detailing the new observation in the Astrophysical Journal Supplement. "Doing so allowed us to produce the largest such catalog ever from a single camera, in terms of the number of objects observed."

Astronomers have released a giant survey of the galactic plane of the Milky Way with data taken with the Dark Energy Camera, built by @ENERGY, at @cerrotololo in Chile. https://t.co/eAmw2Sy4gz. Image: DECaPS2/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/E. Slawik/M. Zamani/D. de Martin pic.twitter.com/TwIBrz6twT — NOIRLab (@NOIRLabAstro) January 18, 2023

The new image is the second data release of the Dark Energy Camera Plane Survey (DECaPS2), which was compiled over two years of observations of the plane of the Milky Way observed from the southern hemisphere. The observations were made in near-infrared wavelengths, much like the James Webb Space Telescope, which is able to peer through dust clouds and unveil the stellar nurseries hiding beneath.

"This is quite a technical feat. Imagine a group photo of over three billion people and every single individual is recognizable," said Debra Fischer, division director of Astronomical Sciences at the National Science Foundation (NSF). "Astronomers will be poring over this detailed portrait of more than three billion stars in the Milky Way for decades to come."