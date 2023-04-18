A 3D scan of 300-million-year-old species reveals it had no bones

Since its discovery 70 years ago, the anatomy of the Tullimonstrum gregarium, nicknamed ‘Tully monster’, has left paleontologists confused. Over the years, scientists have gone back and forth in their categorization of this weird-looking animal as a vertebrate or an invertebrate.

But now, a new study claims to have laid these doubts to rest. A team of researchers in Japan, after studying over 150 fossilized Tullimonstrum gregarium and 70 other varied animal fossils, say that their research strongly suggests that the Tully monster was indeed not a vertebrate.

Representational image of the Tully monster. Takahiro Sakono

Using 3D imaging technology, the team uncovered detailed characteristics of the creature which existed on Earth some 300 million years ago and has to date been only found in the Mazon Creek fossil beds in Grundy County, Illinois in the United States.

In a statement released by the University of Tokyo, the researchers admit that the exact classification and the type of invertebrate Tullimonstrum gregarium is, are yet to be found.

A bit of history

The Tully monster has been named after Francis Tully, who in the 1950s, during one of his fossil excavation adventures at the Mazon Creek stumbled upon the (generally) 15 cm (0.492126 foot) soft-bodied animal.