An international team of astrophysicists led by the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) and the University of La Laguna (ULL) found the first evidence of a massive galaxy with no dark matter.

The baffling discovery challenges the standard cosmology model and could help shed new light on the dark matter due to its conspicuous absence from the galaxy NGC 1277, a press statement reveals.

A galaxy with no dark matter

The researchers, who published their findings in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, found that the galaxy NGC 1277, which has several times the mass of the Milky Way, has a mass distribution indicating no dark matter.