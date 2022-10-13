A black hole collision just proved Albert Einstein’s theory as correct

The study was published in the journal Nature.

It is the first time this prediction by Einstein was witnessed by scientists, seeing a precession in black holes. The outcome verified his theory through the extreme event of the two colliding black holes. Such astronomical regions of space are also called binary black holes, or systems that contain two black holes that orbit closely to one another.

“We've always thought that binary black holes can do this," said Mark Hannam, professor at Cardiff University's Gravity Exploration Institute in the UK and co-author of the study. "We have been hoping to spot an example ever since the first gravitational wave detections. We had to wait for five years and over 80 separate detections, but finally we have one!”

Gravitational waves produced

After the black holes collided, the phenomenon produced ripples that dispersed throughout the universe. These ripples created gravitational waves. After the crash, the black holes merged and released a gravitational-wave signal, which was called the GW200129. This wave had a precession rate of three times per second.