A brain scientist and a philosopher have resolved a 25-year-old wager on consciousness

A 25-year-old wager on the source of consciousness between German-American computational neuroscientist Christof Koch and Australian philosopher and cognitive scientist David Chalmers has come to a close with the first one admitting defeat.

This is according to a report by Science Alert published on Tuesday.

In 1998, Koch ventured a guess that the neurological underpinnings of the brain's experience of the Universe would be understood within 25 years by putting a case of wine on the line.

Both scientists were part of a project run by the Templeton World Charity Foundation (TWCF) tasked with finding ways to bring researchers together to better test models of consciousness.