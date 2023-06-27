A brain scientist and a philosopher have resolved a 25-year-old wager on consciousness

A brain scientist and a philosopher have resolved a 25-year-old wager on consciousnessA case of wine was put on the line.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 27, 2023 07:09 AM ESTCreated: Jun 27, 2023 07:09 AM ESTscienceRepresentational image of the conscious brain.nopparit/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A 25-year-old wager on the source of consciousness between German-American computational neuroscientist Christof Koch and Australian philosopher and cognitive scientist David Chalmers has come to a close with the first one admitting defeat.This is according to a report by Science Alert published on Tuesday.In 1998, Koch ventured a guess that the neurological underpinnings of the brain's experience of the Universe would be understood within 25 years by putting a case of wine on the line. Both scientists were part of a project run by the Templeton World Charity Foundation (TWCF) tasked with finding ways to bring researchers together to better test models of consciousness. See Also Related Consciousness 101: The Mind's Greatest Mystery Scientists Say They Discovered the Gateway to Consciousness in the Brain Could Consciousness Come Down to the Way Things Vibrate? At the time, neurology was seeing the advent of some pretty impressive advances in imaging and probing, promising new ways to map and monitor brain activity on a detailed level.No problem"I was very taken by all these techniques," Koch told Nature's Mariana Lenharo, according to Science Alert."I thought: 25 years from now? No problem."The story, according to Scientific American, goes that Koch confronted Chalmers at a cocktail reception asking the question: “Why don’t you just say that when you have a brain, the Holy Ghost comes down and makes you conscious?” It was reported that Chalmers then replied calmly that the Holy Ghost hypothesis conflicted with his own subjective experience. “But how do I know that your subjective experience is the same as mine?” Koch then responded. “How do I even know you’re conscious?” Indeed, consciousness was a whole other issue that Chalmers famously divided into "easy problems" and "hard problems".Examples of easy problems are straight-forward to define such as integrating information into cognitive systems, or working out how we focus attention. Hard problems refer to more philosophical questions such as how does our brain turn wavelengths of electromagnetism triggering reactions in our eyes into a clear image?Koch on the other hand theorized that consciousness emerges from a posterior cortical hot zone. His position, referred to as Integrated Information Theory (IIT), delineates the encoding of objects we experience as key features of conscious activity.Based on a recent study, judges gave more points to IIT but Koch still lost the bet as a conclusive answer on consciousness has yet to be found.Being a good sport, he paid up on his bet with Chalmers agreeing that there is much to be discovered over how the brain builds a universe inside our mind, concluded Science Alert. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Missing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the TitanWormholes are getting closer to being real: what this meansCould the ocean help us fight climate change?Eyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so importantTitanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processor'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaBye-bye bandages? New technology heals wounds using patient's own bloodIs it possible to recreate dinosaurs from chicken DNA? Job Board