A common parasitic disease could change a person's mind on politics

Although the infection can be asymptomatic in humans, it can be dangerous for pregnant women or people with weak immune systems.

Increased risk for certain disorders

Toxoplasma gondii can often go unnoticed, but the parasitic disease does heighten the risk of certain other diseases and disorders. It can also create personality and behavioral changes, according to the new study. Jaroslav Flegr, author of the study and professor at Charles University in Prague, noted that the disease activates the immune system and increases certain proinflammatory cytokines, like IL-6.

In other words, the parasitic disease creates inflammation, which has been found to influence and impact behavioral processes, including political preference. It is the stress component that causes people to seek a certain political belief.

“In the last ten years, we have been studying it [toxoplasmosis] in the context of the stress-coping hypothesis. This hypothesis posits that infected humans suffer from mild chronic stress and that the observed changes in their behavior and personality are a response to this stress," Flegr said. “Stressed people switch to a faster life history strategy, which may affect their policy preferences. In a recent study, we sought, and found, support for this hypothesis.”

Flegr and his research team noticed that some personality traits associated with the parasitic infection could coincide with changing political beliefs. Mentioned, for example, people infected with the disease could “demonstrate lower conscientiousness, generosity, and novelty-seeking.” The infection is also known for being linked to anxiety disorders.

Details of the study

To test the association between Toxoplasma and political values, the research team distributed a questionnaire online to participants who were tested for the parasitic disease and could report their status. The test consisted of 2,315 people from the Czech Republic — 1,848 women and 467 men. As for people in the study infected with Toxoplasma, 90 men and 518 women reported having the disease.