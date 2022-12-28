A crocodile that coexisted with dinosaurs is discovered by scientists

As reported by the Independent, the fossil, which is primarily made up of a partially intact skull roof and most of the reptile's right side, was discovered in 1987 in the Monte Alto district of the Brazilian state of So Paulo. However, due to the fragmentary structure of the crocodile, it was long-thought of as a dinosaur skull.

Thanks to later studies, the skull was acknowledged as a "fragmentary crocodyliform skull."

The Jurrasic crocodile most likely belongs to the Neosuchia group, which also contains all living crocodilians today and their closest fossil relatives.

Adamantinasuchus navae, a crocodylomorph from the Late Cretaceous of Brazil Wikimedia Commons

“Both the large size of Titanochampsa iorii and its inferred strong bite are compatible with an amphibian lifestyle, including ambushing behavior, as seen in most crocodiles nowadays and matching its possible affinity to Eusuchia,” scientists wrote in the study.

“There are obvious signals of abrasion on the roof surface, but the ornamentation can still be observed, mainly on the squamosal, at the lateral corner of the skull,” they also mentioned in the study.

Spaced pits and faint grooves

In addition to all the findings made by researchers, it was said in the research paper that the newly defined crocodile species had spaced pits and faint grooves in its skull.

“Finally, the large size estimated for the specimen, ranging from 2.98 to 5.88 meters, coupled with its possible neosuchian affinity, suggests a possible semiaquatic behavior,” researchers wrote in the study.

“Titanochampsa iorii contributes to a better understanding of the evolutionary aspects of crocodiles and why Neosuchia ((all modern extant crocodilians and their closest fossil relatives) was successful, while the vast majority of crocodyliforms became extinct at the end of the Cretaceous period,” paleontologist and study co-author Thiago Fachini.