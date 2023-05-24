A group of 12 volunteers will stay in bed for 60 days straight

A group of 12 volunteers will stay in bed for 60 days straightThe participants in this long study will be kept in beds titled to 6° with their feet up.Mrigakshi Dixit| May 24, 2023 09:37 AM ESTCreated: May 24, 2023 09:37 AM ESTscienceBRACE bedrest study.ESA Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Around 12 volunteers have agreed to stay on the bed for at least 60 days. Reason? In the interest of space science research. However, it is not as simple as one might think. The volunteers will have to execute their day-to-day activities — such as meals, showers, and nature calls — from their beds only, and one shoulder must always touch the mattress. Apart from that they will also perform activities such as cycling and spinning by remaining in bed. The research project is called Bed Rest with Artificial Gravity and Cycling Exercise, or BRACE. “The study investigates how cycling could counteract the changes the human body experiences in space,” as per the official European Space Agency (ESA) statement. See Also Related Space travel hurts astronauts' bone density, finds a new study Neural control of monkeys’ body temperatures could be useful for space travel Study to assess health conditions The experiment will involve several groups, each of which will be tasked with different activities, such as everyday cycling on a bike mounted on their beds. While one group will cycle inside a centrifuge machine, and one other group of participants will rest the entire time. “We hope to understand the added value of artificial gravity to the fitness routine astronauts follow on the International Space Station. The crew exercises two hours per day in orbit,” said Angelique Van Ombergen, who heads the ESA’s Human and Robotic Exploration branch, in a statement.The study is funded by France’s space agency, the National Center for Space Studies (CNES), and it will be conducted at MEDES, the Institute for Space Medicine and Physiology in Toulouse, France.The research is also important for Earth The participants in this two-month-long study will be kept on beds tilted to 6° with their feet up. This position allows blood and fluid to flow to the head, whereas prolonged bed rest causes muscle loss. Both of these have been identified as major health issues in long-term space travel.Because of lack of gravity, the human body undergoes a variety of changes during space missions. Space affects almost every aspect of their body, from their eyes to their hearts and bones. Scientists will be able to better understand how their bodies respond to such changes if they remain in this position for an extended period of time. This knowledge will pave the way for future development of solutions to limit the negative health effects on astronauts living in space.The study will also have a significant impact on the development of better treatments for certain medical conditions. “Results from space analogs can be useful to design better treatments for the elderly and for patients with musculoskeletal conditions and osteoporosis on Earth,” said Van Ombergen. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You James Webb head explains why the telescope is more advanced than anything ever builtResearchers may have found a way to treat long-COVID fatiguePhotos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storageChinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launchiPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsHumanity’s future beyond Earth: Multiplanetary or Islands in Space?Dawn of the Space Age: Past, present, and future of propulsion technologyReimagining the double-slit experiment: Time as a new dimension for the control of light Job Board