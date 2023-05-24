A group of 12 volunteers will stay in bed for 60 days straight

Around 12 volunteers have agreed to stay on the bed for at least 60 days. Reason? In the interest of space science research.

However, it is not as simple as one might think. The volunteers will have to execute their day-to-day activities — such as meals, showers, and nature calls — from their beds only, and one shoulder must always touch the mattress. Apart from that they will also perform activities such as cycling and spinning by remaining in bed.

The research project is called Bed Rest with Artificial Gravity and Cycling Exercise, or BRACE. “The study investigates how cycling could counteract the changes the human body experiences in space,” as per the official European Space Agency (ESA) statement.