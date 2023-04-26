A group of scientists are exploring what sex in space will be like

We could soon be witnessing the emergence of sex in space tourism over the next decade. This would bring up a lot of interesting questions like for instance: how would tourists have sex in space and stay safe?

The query was posed by an international group of scientists, clinicians and other interested parties, who have authored a consultative green paper led by David Cullen, Professor of Astrobiology & Space Biotechnology at Cranfield University about the matter.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Monday.

The paper outlines that the emerging space tourism sector has not openly considered or discussed the risks of sex in space or conceived of and explored suitable mitigation approaches.

A dangerous gap in knowledge

This is a dangerous gap in knowledge as it is unrealistic to assume all future space tourists will abstain from sexual activities – opening the possibility of human conception and the early stages of human reproduction occurring in space.

“The sociological and cultural aspects are fascinating to consider, given the approaching shift from well-trained professional and private astronauts to true ‘space tourists’. That shift will encapsulate changes in motivations, social interactions, and behavioral norms, the impacts of which we need to take seriously,” said Alex Layendecker, director of the Astrosexological Research Institute and a co-author of the green paper.

If sex in space were to happen, several risks would emerge: those of a biological nature such as embryo developmental risks and those of a commercial nature such as liability, litigation, and reputational damage. An honest discussion is therefore necessary within the space tourism industry to consider the risks.

“Given the long-term importance of human reproduction beyond Earth, as humanity is trying to become a multi-planetary species, we need to take seriously the possible first step, whether this is planned, or especially if unplanned,” said Egbert Edelbroek, the head of SpaceBorn United, a Netherlands-based organization researching human reproduction in space, who helped to coordinate the study.