A James Webb glitch caused a science instrument to stop working

On January 15, however, the observatory's ground team suffered a scare. According to a NASA blog post on January 24, Webb's Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) instrument "experienced a communications delay within the instrument, causing its flight software to time out."

James Webb's latest instrument glitch

NASA's post confirms that the NIRISS instruments are not currently used for scientific operations. "There is no indication of any danger to the hardware, and the observatory and other instruments are all in good health," the statement reads. "The affected science observations will be rescheduled."

NIRISS was developed by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and NASA points out that it is working with the agency to resolve the issue. NIRISS can operate as a camera when Webb's other cameras are in use, though it can also be used to analyze light signatures to study exoplanets. It is also capable of conducting high-contrast imaging, and it can detect distant galaxies.

Webb's two most important instruments, the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), were not affected by the glitch.