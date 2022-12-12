A Jupiter-sized spacecraft? Scientists say existing instruments could detect alien technology

The catch, however, is that they would have to be massive enough to create ripples in space-time. Still, given the fact that there are trillions of stars and planets within their detectable range and the potential for countless alien civilizations, scientists believe they may be onto something.

Gravitational wave detectors could find extraterrestrial life

Gravitational waves are ripples in space-time that are formed when massive objects move around, meaning LIGO would be a perfect candidate to detect any massive extraterrestrial spacecraft. The gravitational wave detector has shed new light on massive objects such as neutron stars, black hole mergers, and other phenomena.

The team of scientists, led by Gianni Martire, calculated the size and speed a spacecraft would have to be and the distance it would have to be from Earth to create a gravitational wave large enough for LIGO to detect.

To be precise, it would have to have roughly the mass of Jupiter and travel around one-tenth the speed of light — almost 18,641 miles/sec (30,000 kilometers/sec). That spacecraft would also have to be within roughly 326,000 lightyears of Earth, though more sensitive in-development gravitational wave detectors could extend that distance.

That may seem like a far-fetched Star Wars technology, but the scientists seemingly take the Fermi Paradox as a reference point for their work. The Fermi Paradox posits that we should have detected alien species by now or must be close to detecting them, given the fact there are billions of planets in the habitable zone of their solar system in the Milky Way alone.