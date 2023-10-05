A key trait makes humans different from other animals

A key trait makes humans different from other animalsA new study highlights how a crucial ability to process information separates humans from even our closest animal relatives.Paul Ratner| Oct 05, 2023 01:47 AM ESTCreated: Oct 05, 2023 01:47 AM EST scienceIs the way we process information what separates us from other primates like bonobos?Wirestock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A new study pinpoints a key human evolutionary trait.Researchers find that the ability to process sequential information was crucial to human development.This ability may eventually have led to the development of language, planning, and culture. What is one quality that makes humans stand out particularly from other animals? A new study argues that it is the ability to remember the order of information that made all the difference in our evolution. The study suggests that having this capacity is the cornerstone of development that eventually led to language and even culture. If you consider your everyday life, recalling the sequence of information is vital in experiences such as holding conversations, carrying out daily tasks, studying, and learning new facts. A new research paper from scientists at the Centre for Cultural Evolution of Stockholm University in Sweden found that even some of our closest relatives, like bonobos, process the order of stimuli very differently.The Centre’s previous studies proposed that the capacity to process and remember sequential information lies at the core of humanity's ability to develop complex cultures. The new study tested this so-called “sequence memory-hypothesis” on great apes.The experimentsThe research involved a series of experiments that tested the memories of bonobos and humans. The subjects had to press computer screens in order to remember short sequences. This involved pressing right if a yellow square appeared before a blue square, or pressing left if the order was reversed. What the researchers learned was that that bonobos tended to forget that they saw a blue square about five to 10 seconds after it disappeared from the screen. They had trouble figuring out that the sequences were different even after being extensively trained. Humans, on the other hand, understood the differences between the sequences almost right away. Sequence discrimination in bonobos and humans.Credit: Lind J, Vinken V, Jonsson M, Ghirlanda S, Enquist M (2023) / PLoS ONE As the press release from Stockholm University explains, the study gives more credence to the sequence memory-hypothesis, which maintains that at some point, the ancestors of homo sapiens evolved an ability to remember and process sequences. They suggest that this became a key mechanism for developing language, planning and sequential thinking. The scientists also expanded on this thinking in a recently published book “The Human Evolutionary Transition: From Animal Intelligence to Culture” where they propose a new theory for the development of human culture and explain why human-like intelligence did not evolve in other species.The importance of sequential information Interesting Engineering reached out to the study’s co-author, Johan Lind, an associate professor in ethology, and deputy director at the Center for Cultural Evolution at Stockholm University, for more insight on the paper.When asked about the importance of being able to recognize and remember sequential information, Lind shared that, “even a brief look at cognitive domains in which humans excel reveals that the ability to recognize and remember sequential information is critical for lots of things we do.” One example of this is the order in which we hear words. If we weren’t able to correctly model and process sequential information, languages would be “incomprehensible.” Lind also explained that language is not the only such example. Sequential information is also important to in helping us understand moments from the past, solve problems, and to plan our daily activities. He did not elaborate on how this ability to process information sequentially works in the brain from an anatomical perspective, as this research does not address these types of questions.What’s different about this studyWhen comparing their work on bonobos to previous studies that involved birds and other mammals, Lind thought their results were interesting in potentially pointing to a basic cognitive capacity underlying countless observations about how non-human animals, despite much training, do not end up learning how to speak languages, or demonstrate instances of “cumulative culture” like art, science and music. The results did not surprise the researchers, however, as they corresponded to their previous analyses of memory systems in animals. But they believe the results are an advancement in understanding some of the limits in how animals process sequences of information. Lind stated that similar studies looking and language and tool use, “have either assumed or concluded that non-human animals can simulate events mentally or learn about stimulus sequences.” But their study, Lind wrote, “challenges such ideas as they are difficult to reconcile with our results on the sequential limits of animal memory systems.”Does this explain the formation of culture?Lind shared that, “the result from our research, [both] theoretical and empirical, suggests that there are a few small genetic differences between humans and other animals, and that these have a huge impact on the formation of culture.”He further wrote that in their new book, they “emphasize that the human memory for stimulus sequences and our ability to reorganize information mentally were instrumental for a human cultural capacity, a capacity that make learning new mental skills possible.” Check out the full study “A test of memory for stimulus sequences in great apes,” published in PLOS One.AbstractIdentifying cognitive capacities underlying the human evolutionary transition is challenging, and many hypotheses exist for what makes humans capable of, for example, producing and understanding language, preparing meals, and having culture on a grand scale. Instead of describing processes whereby information is processed, recent studies have suggested that there are key differences between humans and other animals in how information is recognized and remembered. Such constraints may act as a bottleneck for subsequent information processing and behavior, proving important for understanding differences between humans and other animals. We briefly discuss different sequential aspects of cognition and behavior and the importance of distinguishing between simultaneous and sequential input, and conclude that explicit tests on non-human great apes have been lacking. Here, we test the memory for stimulus sequences-hypothesis by carrying out three tests on bonobos and one test on humans. Our results show that bonobos’ general working memory decays rapidly and that they fail to learn the difference between the order of two stimuli even after more than 2,000 trials, corroborating earlier findings in other animals. 