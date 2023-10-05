A key trait makes humans different from other animals

A new study pinpoints a key human evolutionary trait.

Researchers find that the ability to process sequential information was crucial to human development.

This ability may eventually have led to the development of language, planning, and culture.

What is one quality that makes humans stand out particularly from other animals? A new study argues that it is the ability to remember the order of information that made all the difference in our evolution. The study suggests that having this capacity is the cornerstone of development that eventually led to language and even culture.

If you consider your everyday life, recalling the sequence of information is vital in experiences such as holding conversations, carrying out daily tasks, studying, and learning new facts. A new research paper from scientists at the Centre for Cultural Evolution of Stockholm University in Sweden found that even some of our closest relatives, like bonobos, process the order of stimuli very differently.