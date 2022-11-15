A man who says a basketball sized meteor exploded his house, finds out scientists are skeptical

The local eyewitnesses to the meteor took to the internet, showing images and videos of a bright yellow light careening across the sky into the area. Neighbors in the area of Procita's home told firefighters, who showed up to fight the blaze, they heard a deafening crash, like thunder, about the same time the home went up in flames.

In an interview by local reporters Procita said, "They said it's a 1 in 4 trillion chance" hours after the 800 square foot home was reduced to smoldering debris.

Scientists are a bit more skeptical about what happened that night

The truth about meteors.

Scientists who study and track meteorites are questioning the validity of a meteorite causing the house to explode.

Peter Jenniskens, a meteor astronomer with the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California, the home of tech giants like Google's parent Alphabet, told NPR that by the time that meteorite would have touched down, there would be little to nothing left of it. He mentioned that it was most likely a rogue piece of rock from the Southern Taurid meteor shower that is famous for lighting up the largest portions of the night sky with its fireballs during October.