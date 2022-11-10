A midsize black hole is discovered as it 'gobbled up' a star in a dwarf galaxy

Mass of the black hole "pinned down" thanks to YSE data

Ring of stars captured by Hubble surrounding 2020neh galaxy NASA, ESA, RYAN FOLEY/UC SANTA CRUZ

The star's destruction, known as a "tidal disruption event" or TDE, resulted in a flare of radiation that briefly eclipsed the dwarf galaxy's total stellar brightness. This dwarf galaxy is known as j152120.07+140410.5, and is 850 million light-years away.

The astronomers captured the flare with the Young Supernova Experiment (YSE)- an international survey designed to detect cosmic explosions and transient astrophysical events.

They spotted the first hints of light when the black hole started devouring the star, thanks to information from YSE. The time of these events helps to calculate the mass of the black hole's center. Therefore capturing this initial moment was crucial to understanding how huge the black hole was.

Then, the scientists used NASA's Hubble space telescope to look at the aftereffect know as 2020neh. As seen in the image, the ultraviolet camera on Hubble's spacecraft observed a ring of stars forming around the galaxy's nucleus.

"This flare was incredibly fast"

Ramirez-Ruiz and coauthor Brenna Mockler from UC Santa Cruz were the first to suggest this approach, which up until this point had only been demonstrated to be effective for supermassive black holes.

"This flare was incredibly fast, but because our YSE data gave us so much early information about the event, we were really able to pin down the mass of the black hole using it," said first author Charlotte Angus in a press release. Still, this figure is yet to be revealed.