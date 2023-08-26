A neuroscientist breaks down the science behind heartache

Anyone who has ever experienced heartbreak knows that it’s more than psychological. It results in real physical sensations of body aches accompanied with an inability to function like before, making even eating a burden.

Now, a new article by Sky News is explaining the science behind this phenomenon.

Addicted to others

Neuroscientist Dr Lucy Brown highlights why "we're all miserable when we've been dumped" and it has to do with dopamine and the connection it creates between two people.

"It's like we're addicted to each other," she told Sky News.

Brown and her colleagues undertook a study where they analyzed the brain activity of 15 young adults going through difficult breakups. When exposed to photos of their ex-partners, the parts of the brain associated with dopaminergic neurons were overly activated.