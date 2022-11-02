A new mathematical model of Alzheimer’s disease has been developed

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience.

The disease

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, affecting 50 million people around the world. The number of people impacted by this disease is expected to triple in less than 30 years. Its effects on the brain can be devastating.

In the United States alone, nearly 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Age is the biggest factor in Alzheimer’s, but family history also shows an impact on developing the disease. It’s also fatal, with Alzheimer’s, or another form of dementia, killing 1 out of 3 seniors.

The study

The researchers found a major class of toxic proteins implicated in Alzheimer’s, known as amyloids. These proteins condense into objects that look like water droplets. Then they form clusters that affect normal brain functioning.

The contaminated amyloid proteins group together approximately 10 to 15 years before the first symptoms show, but previously, finding out the way the compound did so was uncertain.

The research team observed two variations of the amyloid protein, both of which are widely found in Alzheimer’s. They noticed that the proteins initially form droplets before forming clusters that contained the longer, more toxic form of the protein.