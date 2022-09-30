Researchers came up with a new method to make the brain organoid "Brainier"

Problem with current organoids

The human brain is a delicate organ, and studying it without causing harm is difficult. A solution to this problem is provided by stem cells, which can be used to grow brain organoids in the lab. Because these organoids behave in ways similar to real brains, they can be studied without testing treatments and therapies on live patients.

Researchers have been growing brain organoids for several years, but not all organoids are created the same. It can vary from lab to lab — and even from batch to batch — which means that a finding made in one organoid may not hold true in another.

"Right now, it's like the Wild West because there is no standard method for generating mini–brain organoids," said Bennett Novitch, a member of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA and the senior author of a new paper on the topic.

Creating the best organoids: A question of maturity

In the current study, researchers proposed new guidelines to make organoids that are consistent in their structure and uniformity.

To produce mini-brains, scientists took human skin or blood cells and reprogrammed them to become induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)- cells that can mutate into any cell type in the body.