A new polymer-based electrolyte made Li-ion batteries non-flammable

That's partly because the electrolyte inside them, which is a substance that carries lithium ions between the two electrodes as the battery charges and discharges, is flammable.

"One of the biggest challenges in the battery industry is this safety issue, so there's a lot of effort going into trying to make a battery electrolyte that is safe," said Rachel Z Huang, a graduate student at Stanford University and first author of the new study.

An extra salty electrolyte

The new polymer-based battery material being heated Jian-Cheng Lai/Stanford University

Conventional lithium-ion battery electrolytes are made of lithium salt dissolved in a liquid organic solvent, such as ether or carbonate. While this solvent improves battery performance by helping to move lithium ions around, it's also a potential firestarter.

At temperatures above 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius), the solvent used in conventional electrolytes starts to evaporate, transforming from liquid to gas, and causing the battery to swell up like a balloon. The gas then catches fire, causing the entire battery to explode.

Researchers have been trying to develop non-flammable electrolytes for decades now. This includes polymer electrolytes, which use a polymer matrix instead of the classic salt-solvent solution to move ions around. However, these alternative electrolytes underperform in comparison to conventional ones.