A new process can make plastics more environmentally friendly

In the research study, Scott says there is a better way to recycle plastics besides the conventional methods currently being used. These traditional methods of recycling create low-value plastic molecules and offer little incentive to recycle the massive amounts of plastic waste that have formed over the past years.

The solution to this growing problem of synthetic waste formation is “turning polyethylene into propylene, which can then be used to make a new polymer. [This] is how we start to build a circular economy for plastics,” said Scott. According to the research, upcycling polyethylene into polypropylene can make this synthetic material into a sustainable one. This technique can improve the disposal process of plastics.

The researchers eventually want this method to create an ongoing cycle of reusability for plastics.

Scalability

The team stated that this method of turning one material into another more sustainable version shows promise through its “theoretical modeling” and helps to cut the carbon footprint for the future. Researchers created a structure that allows the team to predict scalability of the project. “We have proved that it can be done experimentally in a way that is scalable and potentially applicable to current industry demands,” said Damien Guironnet, co-lead author and professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Illinois.